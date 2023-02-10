Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By the slice or by the box, one Harrisonburg pizza shop saw heavy foot traffic Thursday for National Pizza Day.

“We were significantly busier than a usual Thursday morning,” Cora Via, manager at Benny Sorrentino’s said.

Benny Sorrentino’s usually comes to life at night, but on National Pizza Day, the manager said people were ready for a slice as soon as the doors opened.

“we got a lot of whole pizza orders pretty much actually before we opened I got here at 9:45 this morning and the phone was starting to ring,” Via said.

Via said National Pizza Day is just the start of a busy week ahead.

“We’re already filling up for Sunday night and Sunday afternoon,” Via said.

More pizza orders mean more hands to knead the dough.

“Scheduling extra hands especially on Sunday and I placed a very large food order this morning that’ll be here tomorrow so a lot of preparation goes into that,” Via said.

Whether it’s National Pizza Day, a Sunday football game, or Valentine’s Day, Via said she’s just happy to see people back getting their pizza fix at Benny’s.

“People are feeding larger groups this time around especially after COVID because I know in the years past we haven’t really seen a lot of that,” Via said.

Via said there are a lot of good pizza places in Harrisonburg, but she thinks the unique serving style of Benny’s keeps people coming back.

“It is really interesting to see the giant pizzas and that’s just something different for people to experience,” Via said.

