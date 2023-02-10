Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center

By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County staff are continuing to discuss the possibility of building a county recreation center. The County’s Recreation Department has been working on the concept for the last few months.

“It’s totally conceptual at this point, so we’re still trying to gather information to make sure we can make a really educated decision as to whether building the facility would be justified or not,” said Rockingham County Recreation Director Kirby Dean.

The potential size and design of a rec center are still up in the air, but Dean said the goal would be to have four basketball/volleyball courts, an indoor track, and a number of classrooms and offices. The cost of the potential facility could vary greatly depending on the specifics of the design.

“We’re still gathering information in terms of how great the need is and how much of a resource it would actually be, so we’re talking to other areas that have facilities that are similar; we’re getting numbers of what it costs to build those facilities and what it costs to run them,” said Dean.

Dean said that most people he has talked to about the idea seem to be in favor of it but he understands that some may be opposed to the concept because of its cost.

“I think most people would feel good about it, but I also think there’s gonna be folks that are going to look at it from a cost standpoint and I understand that. That’s why it’s so important that we really do our homework on the front end,” he said.

Dean said if the county does move forward with building a rec center it would provide an opportunity to serve people from all walks of life.

“It’s become more and more of a struggle to have room to do our programs and offer athletic programs, and recreation programs to the full spectrum of ages. I think if anything COVID has shown us how crucial socialization and recreation are in terms of overall mental and physical health,” he said.

As for the location of a potential rec center, Dean said that it wouldn’t have to be at a specific location in the county, but that there is some empty property available at Rockingham Park. The idea of a rec center was included in some of the original plans for the park.

Dean said he anticipates his staff will finish gathering the necessary information on the feasibility of a rec center within six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

Latest News

Staunton looking at a big price tag for nutrient reduction efforts as fire departments look to...
Staunton looking at a big price tag for nutrient reduction efforts as fire departments look to get n
Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day
Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day
Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center
Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center
Bill that would help refugees enter nursing field moves to State Senate
Bill that would help refugees enter nursing field moves to State Senate
Local restaurant sees rapid turnaround in staffing versus last year
Local restaurant sees rapid turnaround in staffing versus last year