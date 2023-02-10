Rockingham County exploring possibility of building Rec Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County staff are continuing to discuss the possibility of building a county recreation center. The County’s Recreation Department has been working on the concept for the last few months.

“It’s totally conceptual at this point, so we’re still trying to gather information to make sure we can make a really educated decision as to whether building the facility would be justified or not,” said Rockingham County Recreation Director Kirby Dean.

The potential size and design of a rec center are still up in the air, but Dean said the goal would be to have four basketball/volleyball courts, an indoor track, and a number of classrooms and offices. The cost of the potential facility could vary greatly depending on the specifics of the design.

“We’re still gathering information in terms of how great the need is and how much of a resource it would actually be, so we’re talking to other areas that have facilities that are similar; we’re getting numbers of what it costs to build those facilities and what it costs to run them,” said Dean.

Dean said that most people he has talked to about the idea seem to be in favor of it but he understands that some may be opposed to the concept because of its cost.

“I think most people would feel good about it, but I also think there’s gonna be folks that are going to look at it from a cost standpoint and I understand that. That’s why it’s so important that we really do our homework on the front end,” he said.

Dean said if the county does move forward with building a rec center it would provide an opportunity to serve people from all walks of life.

“It’s become more and more of a struggle to have room to do our programs and offer athletic programs, and recreation programs to the full spectrum of ages. I think if anything COVID has shown us how crucial socialization and recreation are in terms of overall mental and physical health,” he said.

As for the location of a potential rec center, Dean said that it wouldn’t have to be at a specific location in the county, but that there is some empty property available at Rockingham Park. The idea of a rec center was included in some of the original plans for the park.

Dean said he anticipates his staff will finish gathering the necessary information on the feasibility of a rec center within six to eight weeks.

