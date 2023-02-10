A slushy Sunday, here’s what to expect

(WHSV) -Sundays forecast is still subject to change. Right now, it looks like we will get grazed by this system and we will be fighting off quite a bit of dry air in the morning. The big question is how far to the northwest the outer band will move? The further north and west of Harrisonburg, that means we’ll at least get some minor accumulation for Grant, Hardy and Shenandoah Counties but that could mean more moisture and more snow for the Blue Ridge and southern Augusta County as well as Rockbridge County.

IMPACT

Temperatures will be above freezing for this event. Impact would be a few slick and slushy roads. Mainly for bridges, overpasses and mountains. A few delays are possible into early Monday. The worst roads should be along the Blue Ridge and western Augusta and Rockbridge County, possibly along western Rockingham over Shenandoah mountain but that will be determined by the track. Sunday is a First Alert Weather day for some slick roads and minor impacts.

A cold start with temperatures rising into the low 30s and cloudy. This starts as a light snow or mix from south to north by mid to late morning. North of Rt. 33, it may be after noon until you see anything.

This should turn into a cold rain into the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Depending on the track, if dry then parts of West Virginia would get into the upper 30s.

Most likely more of a rain across the area into the early to mid afternoon and wet snow across our mountain areas. Then as we start to see some heavier rain, this should be the changeover to a very wet snow by mid to late afternoon.

Because the ground is still relatively warm and we’re not coming off a big cold outbreak, accumulation would likely take time. The exception is in a very heavy band and along the Blue Ridge.

Then as we move toward sunset, this is likely when we’ll start to see the accumulation start. Keep in mind this will be very wet and slushy.

Ending after about 7-9pm with more of a light snow or even light rain as drier air works in.

ACCUMULATIONS

Right now this is what we’re looking at. Again the biggest variable is how far to the Northwest the outer edge of the storm is. The more to the Northwest the track, then the more snow for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Mountain. Also southern Augusta County mainly along and south of I-64/Rt. 250 has the potential to see up to about 2″ of snow.

The more to the south, the less moisture we’ll have for the area.

Sunday (whsv)

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures hover in the low 30s into Sunday evening. We’re only dropping below freezing for a few hours early Monday morning. This will lead to some slick spots but it won’t last long. There can be some delays into early Monday. Any accumulation will be melting Monday morning.

