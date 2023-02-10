Urgie’s Cheesesteaks gearing up for Big Game party on Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NFL Championship is coming up on Sunday, and with their beloved Philadelphia Eagles playing for the title Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg is having a party leading up to kickoff.

Philadelphia natives Steven and Tommy Urglavitch started Urgie’s five years ago and the bar has become the spot for Philly fans in Harrisonburg.

“We’re expecting to get busy. We’ve had a great Eagles crowd in here supporting all year long and especially these last two playoff games, the atmosphere in here has just been ecstatic it feels like we’re back home,” said Tommy Urglavitch, co-owner of Urgie’s.

The Eagles were last in the championship game five years ago when Urgie’s was just getting started and cooking out of a tent. This time around the bar will be packed.

“It was a really really cool feeling last Sunday and seeing almost 100 people in here inside and out just all in Eagles gear. It was really a sentiment of everything we did grow,” said Tommy.

The Pre-Game to Kickoff Party will get started at 11 am on Sunday with brunch and will go on until 6:15. There will be $2.25 pints of Green Beer served and anyone wearing Eagles gear will get 20 percent off on food.

“We do have a wing special, Urgie’s signature wings featuring Griffin’s Hot Sauce, a hometown staple from Levittown where we grew up at. We got specific wing packages for Sunday, a traditional pound of bone in or 25 or 50 wings,” said Tommy.

For the Urglavitch brothers and other Philly natives having the Eagles back in the big game means everything.

“It’s kind of part of our DNA, it’s like our genetic code to be football and hockey and basketball fans growing up in Philly. I mean there are very few people in Philly who are not Eagles fans, let’s face it that’s the way we were born and raised,” said Steven. “To see all these folks from the area where we grew up all congregating at our bar, you couldn’t ask for more fun.”

No matter what happens on the field in Pheonix on Sunday, it’s going to be a big day for Urgies.

“Eagles fans are really passionate, so to bring that passion to the bar, that could be cheers or tears, so we have to be prepared for both,” said Steven.

Urgie’s customers can also place takeout orders for the day of the big game here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.