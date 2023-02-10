Warm end of the week before storm this weekend

FRIDAY: Winds decrease into the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy later in the day but still mild. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. (Cooler into the 40s for the Alleghenies)

Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Valley. Cooler air quickly comes in with sunset. Temperatures drop quick into the evening as the cooler air settles in. Turning chilly with overnight lows in the mid 30s. A few flurries and light snow showers for the Alleghenies.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Cooler but still pleasant for February. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry for the day. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sundays forecast is still subject to change. Right now, it looks like we will get skimmed by this system and we will be fighting off quite a bit of dry air in the morning. While some minor accumulation is possible, especially late day Sunday and into the evening, the only real impact would be a few slick and slushy roads. Mainly for bridges, overpasses and mountains. A few delays are possible into early Monday.

A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and cloudy. Likely we’re going to be too dry for any moisture in the morning, however at onset we can see some light snow and a mix around and just after noon. This should turn into a rain and wet snow into the afternoon. Most likely more of a rain across the area and wet snow across some of our mountain areas. While temperatures will be into the mid to upper 30s, a few slick roads and more slushy into the afternoon especially for bridges, overpasses and mountain roads.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sun. Mainly sunny for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of clouds. Staying mainly cloudy and a few showers may be possible for the day. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

