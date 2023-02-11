Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning.

According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor.

Chief Schacht says it will take some time before knowing the cause of the fire.

An extensive search during the response confirmed that nobody was home when the fire occurred. No injuries are reported by firefighters and the fire was under control within an hour.

Responding units are Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire, New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Grottoes Fire, and Bridgewater Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Superintendent Melody Sheppard said the raise is important to get and keep the great teachers...
Shenandoah Co. Public schools propose 7 percent raise for all staffers
Spreading of this virus can happen through nose-to-nose contact between horses.
Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports
A family in Linville is working to preserve the historic Lincoln Homestead.
Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead
The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on...
Basye abduction suspect appears in court