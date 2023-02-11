Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Several crews were called out to the 900 block of Dice’s Springs Road at 10:35 Friday morning.

According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second floor with smoke and water damage going into the first floor.

Chief Schacht says it will take some time before knowing the cause of the fire.

An extensive search during the response confirmed that nobody was home when the fire occurred. No injuries are reported by firefighters and the fire was under control within an hour.

Responding units are Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire, New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Grottoes Fire, and Bridgewater Fire Department.

