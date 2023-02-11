Draw Your Weather
Football fans in the Valley gear up for the Big Game.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Downtown Harrisonburg was full of football fans on Friday excited about Sunday’s game.

When it comes to who fans are rooting for, their answers and reasons why differ.

“I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes,” one fan rooting for the Chiefs said. “His spiral, his stamina... Everything is good.”

“I was all in on the Chiefs until some Chiefs fan put a flag on the Rocky statue. It’s a terrible curse. It’s a terrible mistake to make... Fly Eagles Fly!” a person going for the Eagles said.

Although some watch for the game and others are bigger fans of the festivities, there were a couple things they said were non-negotiable.

”A group of good friends, good food, and just that,” one fan said. “

“The food is vital. Me and my roommates have been talking about this for weeks,” another added.

