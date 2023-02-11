How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market

New Market, Va. (WHSV) - Most people are familiar with the story of the VMI Cadets at the Battle of New Market, but many people might not know that a soldier was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle.

The Battle of New Market was fought on May 15, 1864 and was a key battle in the 1864 Valley Campaign. It saw some of the fiercest combat that took place in the Valley, and shook the town to its core. During the battle a soldier from the 1st West Virginia Infantry went above and beyond the call of duty to recover his regiments’ flag and save a wounded soldier.

James Burns was born in Ohio in 1845, and was 16 when he enlisted to fight in the American Civil War.

“He had to have his father’s permission.” Assistant Site Manager and Educator of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War Sarah Hebert said. “He ended up enlisting in a West Virginia Unit, which is not the far over the border.”

The Union Army was under the command of Major General Franz Sigel, who was known to shout commands in his native German during the heat of battle. Burns and the 1st West Virginia were next to the 54th Pennsylvania Regiment, which saw some of the highest casualties during the battle, and the 1st West Virginia would see heavy fighting as well.

“Things are falling apart for the Union Army.” Hebert said. “There’s confusion, they’re being shot at, and now Sigel is yelling orders in German.”

Hebert explains that the Union Army is starting to realize that they need to leave the field, and the Southern troops are pushing them back. “They’re starting to move back North so they can get across the bridge to safety at Mount Jackson.” Hebert explains.

In an article by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, they say that Sgt. Burns rallied some men together to go back and save the flag, which is about to be captured, and after one of his fellow soldiers is injured Burns runs almost a hundred yards in the face of enemy fire to carry the wounded man off the field.

Burns was wounded during the battle, and Hebert said that wound would plague him the rest of his life.

“He makes a career out of the military.” Hebert says. “He serves some time with Custer, and it’s not until 1899 that he ends of retiring and becomes a teacher at West Virginia University.”

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Burns dies on October 30, 1910, and his original Medal of Honor can be seen on display at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market.

