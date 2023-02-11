A pleasant Saturday with winter weather for Sunday

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Cooler but still pleasant for February. Increasing clouds into the afternoon. Finally lighter wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry for the day. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures just below freezing to start with some slick roads. Especially along mountains, and bridges and overpasses. Any remaining snow starts to melt off in the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sun. Mainly sunny for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and partly to mostly cloudy. A very mild day. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s. Watching our next cold front that will bring us likely a quick batch of rain. Potential right now is Thursday night into early Friday but timing will be adjusted.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Remaining pleasant and partly cloudy for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

