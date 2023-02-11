Shenandoah Co. Public schools propose 7 percent raise for all staffers

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools announced its budget for the next school year Thursday night, which includes a big raise for teachers but there’s a proposal to make it better.

The General Assembly proposed a seven percent salary increase just for teachers in its budget amendments, but SCPS requested that all staff receive the raise as the next step on the pay scale.

Superintendent Melody Sheppard said the raise is important to get and keep the great teachers in the school system. Filling vacant teaching positions has been a challenge for the last two years and the attractive salary will bring the people who can fill the role.

According to the superintendent, the school district was majorly impacted by an error from the General Assembly that made this year’s budget short of more than $190,000.

The General Assembly proposed to hold school divisions harmless for the miscalculation error, which means SCPS will get that missing money back this year.

