Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Horse farms across the valley are taking extra precautions, after reports of a horse contracting equine herpes, or equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, in Augusta County earlier this week. The spreading of this virus happens through nose-to-nose contact between horses.

Walnut Cove Farm in Mount Crawford already had all 18 of its horses vaccinated and it has increased biosecurity standards including taking horses’ temperature twice a day but that is only the beginning.

“We do not use any towels with horses other than that horse has its own water bucket and there is no debate. That is how we keep it clean,” Walnut Cove Farm Owner Kate Schurtz said.

No horse leaves the farm at Walnut Cove during vulnerable times like this but quarantine for 28 to 30 days, if they do. Schurtz says EHM is neurologically fatal. If horses contract it, they can quickly develop symptoms and there is no recovery, making it absolutely paramount to keep the barn safe, secure, and clean.

