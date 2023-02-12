Draw Your Weather
ARROW Project promotes self-care at love market

Sage bird Ciderwork hosts love market benefitting the ARROW project.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks dedicated its love market to the ARROW project’s priority of self-care which involves maintaining wellness.

The nonprofit team, ARROW, suggests having a hobby outside of work that brings joy or peace.

The items sold at the Love Market act as a simple reminder that having good mental health includes loving yourself

“Loving yourself, loving your life, your own body, your own wellness is really important, so making sure to utilize all of the self-care activities that you can do and I’ll make sure to take care of your overall,” Katie Dolieslager said.

ARROW stands for Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity, and Wellness.

The ARROW project strives to be an outlet for affordable mental health resources.

More pop-up table events are planned throughout the year.

