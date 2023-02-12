Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA employee creates documentary on Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Erik Duda was employed at the University of Virginia for nine years. He has spent the last three years focusing on one film project.

In 2018, Duda learned that UVA constructed the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers. He spoke with people in Charlottesville, descendants of the enslaved laborers, and others to hear the full story.

“Not just honoring the the enslaved laborers that built up, but the descendants that are still in this community, and that’s kind of been, you know, shunned out of the conversation for dozens of years,” the filmmaker said.

The 50-minute documentary premiered at the Virginia Film Festival. There will be two screenings of it in February and March.

Duda says the film will be available to the public by the end of the year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm on Sunday
Wintry mess continuing this evening
A family in Linville is working to preserve the historic Lincoln Homestead.
Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead
An Ohio soldier earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the 1864 Battle of New Market.
How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second...
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

Latest News

No matter the final score, fans are confident that the Eagles will fly.
Philadelphia Eagles fans swoop down for pregame support
Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Wintry mess this evening
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/12/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/12/2023