Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick and Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - A days-long chapel service at Asbury University in Wilmore is still ongoing.

It began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and, on Monday, Feb. 13, it was still going. Prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies - all of it, people say, a movement they themselves could not have started.

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

What began with students has blossomed and grown to include people from all over the country. People from as far away as Oregon have heard about this and are showing up to sing, raise their hands in praise or kneel down to pray.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof the Lord is working. Right now. Amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of that desperately,” said Aniston McClellan who traveled from Nashville.

It’s hard to describe why this is happening or what has caused a simple prayer service to go on and on and on. However, people say the reason is very simple yet profound.

“We would say there is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. Really, browed its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Dr. Brown told us there are still classes taking place Monday, but that the faculty is being very flexible and, of course, understanding if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials clean up train derailment in Enoree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
Kyle’s widow was officially presented with his Medal of Honor at a ceremony in Washington, D.C....
WVDOH rededicates bridge to Korean War hero
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors chair Sherri Blevins presents a letter of commendation...
School resource officer who saved student commended
RCPS high school students make a special presentation to the school board.
RCPS high school students address the school board for greatest needs
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind benefits from 3 Senate bills