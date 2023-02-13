Fort Harrison, Inc. receives 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison, Inc. is one of the eleven recipients to receive a grant from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s (VHMC) Commonwealth History Fund.

Fort Harrison was awarded $12,000, according to a press release.

One of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History Fund is expected to award up to $2,000,000 over its first five years. In 2022, the VHMC awarded $402,500 to fellow history organization. Funds can be used for a variety of purposes including preservation, publications, artifact acquisition, research, conservation of artifacts and educational programming.

“We are incredibly honored to be one of the eleven compelling projects chosen to receive from the Commonwealth History Fund,” said Kathryn Boase, president of Fort Harrison. “Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to give back to our communities by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations.”

Fort Harrison plans to conduct an archaeological study using highly specialized ground penetrating radar. The GPR study will examine the yard around the Daniel Harrison house and an adjacent field. Data from the GPR study will add to current understanding of the lives of the families who established the homestead, along with the Indigenous Peoples who predated the settlers, and the enslaved people who shored up the settlers’ success on what was then the American frontier.

