Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fort Harrison, Inc. receives 2023 Commonwealth History Fund grant

Historic Fort Harrison awarded state grant.
Historic Fort Harrison awarded state grant.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison, Inc. is one of the eleven recipients to receive a grant from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s (VHMC) Commonwealth History Fund.

Fort Harrison was awarded $12,000, according to a press release.

One of the largest initiatives of its kind, the Commonwealth History Fund is expected to award up to $2,000,000 over its first five years. In 2022, the VHMC awarded $402,500 to fellow history organization. Funds can be used for a variety of purposes including preservation, publications, artifact acquisition, research, conservation of artifacts and educational programming.

“We are incredibly honored to be one of the eleven compelling projects chosen to receive from the Commonwealth History Fund,” said Kathryn Boase, president of Fort Harrison. “Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to give back to our communities by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations.”

Fort Harrison plans to conduct an archaeological study using highly specialized ground penetrating radar. The GPR study will examine the yard around the Daniel Harrison house and an adjacent field. Data from the GPR study will add to current understanding of the lives of the families who established the homestead, along with the Indigenous Peoples who predated the settlers, and the enslaved people who shored up the settlers’ success on what was then the American frontier.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio soldier earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the 1864 Battle of New Market.
How an 18-year-old earned the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident

Latest News

Rocktown Beer and Music Festival Returns Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Rocktown Beer and Music Festival returns this April
Valentine's Day Bear
Valley flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials responding to train derailment in Enoree
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene