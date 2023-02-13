Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg’s planning commission divided on rezoning proposal

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s planning commission is divided on a housing project on Garber’s Church Road. A request proposes for the land to be rezoned to R-8 for more density, allowing more units to be built in the proposed location that is currently zoned for R-1 single-family housing.

The idea is to have more affordable single-family, detached homes for sale on the lot. Commissioners split the vote 3-3 on whether or not to rezone the land at their last meeting, which would have separate units closer together.

Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan voted in favor of the proposal, saying the development would be fair market rate.

“There’s no government subsidies or LIHTC tax credits associated with this request but by having smaller houses, you can get the price down,” Finnegan said.

If the city council says no to the proposal next month, he says this land will likely still be used for housing depending on the builder’s desire.

