JMU lacrosse ranked in the top 15

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University (JMU) lacrosse team is currently ranked twelfth in the nation, even after losing to defending champions North Carolina.

James Madison lacrosse was ranked twelfth in the country in the first ILWomen/IWLCA Division I preseason poll that came out in late January.

The Dukes hung tough with the defending national champions, trailing by just two at halftime and closing a six-goal deficit to three at one point in the fourth quarter. JMU both out-shot and out-drew UNC in Saturday’s game. Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson scored five goals on Saturday, with three coming in the first quarter. Senior Tai Jankowski added a hat trick.

JMU is one of three teams from the AAC in the top 25 rankings.

The Dukes will be on the road this week, with a Wednesday matchup at Virginia Tech before a neutral-site contest against UConn on Saturday in Sparks, Md. Wednesday’s game against the Hokies will be at 5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

