Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said early Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown.

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

