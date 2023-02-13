Keeping flower bouquets fresh

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are expecting flowers on Valentine’s Day or if they come as a surprise, there’s a process to keeping them alive a little longer.

Most fresh-cut bouquets come with a packet of flower food to prevent bacteria in the water. One florist at Sparrow’s Floral Design says daily maintenance starts with a simple snip.

“Cutting the bottom of a flower, just helps the water to get up to the stem to hydrate. Just keeping them in a cool place and out of direct sunlight also may help,” Florist Brynn Hurst said.

According to Sparrow’s, natural care is the better care.

The flowers can stay fresh for up to seven days.

Rockingham County looks to address loose trash near waste container sites
