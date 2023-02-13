Draw Your Weather
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Christopher Heath Hunt photo(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on sex charges in a case involving a mentally incapacitated person.

Christopher Heath Hunt is wanted because of a 2022 incident in which he has been charged with Sodomy of a mentally incapacitated person, Object sexual penetration and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Hunt is white, 5′11″ and 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 434-263-7050.

