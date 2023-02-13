Neighbors continue to oppose Bluestone Town Center ahead of Tuesday vote

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council will vote on the Bluestone Town Center (BTC) on Tuesday night, it’s perhaps the most ambitious affordable housing proposal in the city’s history.

The Harrisonburg Housing Authority hopes to build nearly 900 units of mixed-income housing on an 84-acre property at the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue. The project was recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission in January.

Neighbors around the area have opposed the project for months and they’re hoping the city council will deny the proposal.

“We’re talking about putting the population the size of Elkton or the population the size of Bridgewater into 90 acres in the backyard of where we’re standing,” said Chip McIntrye, who lives near the proposed BTC location.

The group Friendly City for Smart Growth was formed in opposition to the project and has grown over the last several months. The group’s petition urging the project’s denial has reached over 900 signatures.

“We do worry about the tax increase. We’ve had a dramatic tax increase in the past ten years and we don’t see that slowing down with a center like this especially when you’re adding so many new students,” said Jeremy Akers, a group member. “With a proposal like this, there are already words about building a new elementary school and possibly a new middle school.”

In addition to the project’s cost and impact on schools members of the group have a number of concerns like its traffic impact. The project’s traffic study indicates it would add 2,676 additional trips along Erickson Avenue and 669 trips along Garber’s Church Road each day. That would be about 6,200 additional cars a day.

“If they were all subcompact cars and you line them up bumper to bumper it makes a line of traffic that is 17.58 miles long which would reach from the project to Verona or from the project to New Market,” said McIntyre.

Another big concern is the proposal’s proximity to a commercial poultry operation on Garber’s Church Road.

“We’re really concerned about individuals’ health, how close they are to this poultry operation. They’re only about 75-100 feet with their proposal with no real talks of increasing that,” said Akers.

JMU Geology Professor Dr. Eric Pyle lives near the proposed site. He said he supports affordable housing and is not opposed to it being built in the area but he does have concerns with the site’s karst topography and potential for sinkholes.

“In the open areas that are not wooded it’s been mapped by the phase one survey that HRHA has done that shows sinkhole features, you can identify them easily from the map,” said Dr. Pyle. “Based on the plan that’s been presented so far some of the buildings would be right over these sinkhole features and that causes me a great deal of concern.”

Pyle said that sinkholes can be triggered by changes in the groundwater level.

“The areas that are most concerning, water gets infiltrates into the ground, there are no surface streams. If we cover that with roofs and roads and sidewalks, water is not going to get down into that area and the water level starts to drop which sets off alarm bells for are we going to have sinkholes?” he said.

Pyle is also concerned about the impact the project would have on flooding from a nearby creek at Hillandale Park.

“That hardscape, the roads, the roofs, the sidewalks, are gonna cause more water to run off and probably magnify the situation quite a bit,” he said.

Pyle said his biggest issue is that the project hasn’t had the level of input needed from the range of experts that could provide more clear advice when it comes to these issues.

“I’m not against the Bluestone Town Center, I have serious reservations about the plan as it has been presented. For me, the solution is to say ‘Wait a minute let’s take a little time and be a little more realistic. Let’s get our heads in this game, our hearts are in the right place but let’s get our heads in the game,” he said.

Jeremy Akers said the BTC has a lot of unanswered questions and that he hopes to hear from those seeking low-income housing during Tuesday’s meeting to get their thoughts on the proposal.

“I would love to hear their viewpoint because we have not heard their viewpoint and those are the individuals that would be living here. Is this a place they’d want to live in? Is this a place they’d want to raise their family?” said Akers.

Members of the group said they support affordable housing but that the BTC project is too large and has too many concerns.

“Nobody in our group, nobody that has any logical thinking process is against affordable housing. That however becomes a different issue when we talk about the method that this is being presented in and the implementation of it,” said McIntyre. “Affordable perhaps, practical not so much. There’s more impact on the negative side than positivity from doing that kind of project.”

The Harrisonburg City Council will vote on the Bluestone Town Center during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

