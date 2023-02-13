Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Opportunity to catch the Moon and Mercury together this week up in the sky

Saturday morning, Mercury will be located close to the Moon
Saturday morning, Mercury will be located close to the Moon(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but there will be an opportunity to view the Moon and Mercury together.

THE MOON AND MERCURY

On Saturday before sunrise, you may be able to catch the Moon and Mercury together low in the southeastern sky. The Moon will be very slim at this point (only 5% illuminated), but it will be located about a palm’s width to the right of Mercury. Be sure to turn binoculars or your telescope away from that area before the sun rises. You’ll have about a 30-minute window to view the duo from 6:30 am to sunrise.

Saturday morning just before sunrise you can catch the Moon and Mercury together
Saturday morning just before sunrise you can catch the Moon and Mercury together(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 15 minutes of daylight. By February 20th, we will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 2 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:08 am to 7:00 am and sunsets will move from 5:51 pm to 5:58 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Feb 137:08 am5:51 pm10 hrs, 43 mins
Feb 147:07 am5:52 pm10 hrs, 45 mins
Feb 157:06 am5:53 pm10 hrs, 47 mins
Feb 167:05 am5:54 pm10 hrs, 49 mins
Feb 177:03 am5:55 pm10 hrs, 52 mins
Feb 187:02 am5:56 pm10 hrs, 54 mins
Feb 197:01 am5:57 pm10 hrs, 56 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Feb 17, 5:49 am6 min37°10° above SSW10° above ENE
Sun Feb 19, 5:51 am5 min67°28° above WSW10° above NE
Another good opportunity to view the ISS early Sunday morning
Another good opportunity to view the ISS early Sunday morning(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonFebruary 13th, 11:00 am
New MoonFebruary 20th, 2:05 am
First Quarter MoonFebruary 27th, 3:05 am
Full MoonMarch 7th, 7:40 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west just after 8 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 3 am

Jupiter: In the southwestern sky at sunset, sets just after 9 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets with Sun

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
An Ohio soldier earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the 1864 Battle of New Market.
How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
A family in Linville is working to preserve the historic Lincoln Homestead.
Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead
Va police
Experts warn against drunk driving ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drying out overnight
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/12/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/12/2023
No matter the final score, fans are confident that the Eagles will fly.
Philadelphia Eagles fans swoop down for pregame support
Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim