Opportunity to catch the Moon and Mercury together this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but there will be an opportunity to view the Moon and Mercury together.

THE MOON AND MERCURY

On Saturday before sunrise, you may be able to catch the Moon and Mercury together low in the southeastern sky. The Moon will be very slim at this point (only 5% illuminated), but it will be located about a palm’s width to the right of Mercury. Be sure to turn binoculars or your telescope away from that area before the sun rises. You’ll have about a 30-minute window to view the duo from 6:30 am to sunrise.

Saturday morning just before sunrise you can catch the Moon and Mercury together (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 15 minutes of daylight. By February 20th, we will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 2 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:08 am to 7:00 am and sunsets will move from 5:51 pm to 5:58 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Feb 13 7:08 am 5:51 pm 10 hrs, 43 mins Feb 14 7:07 am 5:52 pm 10 hrs, 45 mins Feb 15 7:06 am 5:53 pm 10 hrs, 47 mins Feb 16 7:05 am 5:54 pm 10 hrs, 49 mins Feb 17 7:03 am 5:55 pm 10 hrs, 52 mins Feb 18 7:02 am 5:56 pm 10 hrs, 54 mins Feb 19 7:01 am 5:57 pm 10 hrs, 56 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Feb 17, 5:49 am 6 min 37° 10° above SSW 10° above ENE Sun Feb 19, 5:51 am 5 min 67° 28° above WSW 10° above NE

Another good opportunity to view the ISS early Sunday morning (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon February 13th, 11:00 am New Moon February 20th, 2:05 am First Quarter Moon February 27th, 3:05 am Full Moon March 7th, 7:40 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west just after 8 pm

Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 3 am

Jupiter: In the southwestern sky at sunset, sets just after 9 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets with Sun

