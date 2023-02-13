Opportunity to catch the Moon and Mercury together this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but there will be an opportunity to view the Moon and Mercury together.
THE MOON AND MERCURY
On Saturday before sunrise, you may be able to catch the Moon and Mercury together low in the southeastern sky. The Moon will be very slim at this point (only 5% illuminated), but it will be located about a palm’s width to the right of Mercury. Be sure to turn binoculars or your telescope away from that area before the sun rises. You’ll have about a 30-minute window to view the duo from 6:30 am to sunrise.
GAINING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will gain 15 minutes of daylight. By February 20th, we will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 2 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:08 am to 7:00 am and sunsets will move from 5:51 pm to 5:58 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Feb 13
|7:08 am
|5:51 pm
|10 hrs, 43 mins
|Feb 14
|7:07 am
|5:52 pm
|10 hrs, 45 mins
|Feb 15
|7:06 am
|5:53 pm
|10 hrs, 47 mins
|Feb 16
|7:05 am
|5:54 pm
|10 hrs, 49 mins
|Feb 17
|7:03 am
|5:55 pm
|10 hrs, 52 mins
|Feb 18
|7:02 am
|5:56 pm
|10 hrs, 54 mins
|Feb 19
|7:01 am
|5:57 pm
|10 hrs, 56 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date & Time
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Fri Feb 17, 5:49 am
|6 min
|37°
|10° above SSW
|10° above ENE
|Sun Feb 19, 5:51 am
|5 min
|67°
|28° above WSW
|10° above NE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|Third Quarter Moon
|February 13th, 11:00 am
|New Moon
|February 20th, 2:05 am
|First Quarter Moon
|February 27th, 3:05 am
|Full Moon
|March 7th, 7:40 am
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west just after 8 pm
Mars: In the east-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest by 3 am
Jupiter: In the southwestern sky at sunset, sets just after 9 pm in the west
Saturn: No good view, rises and sets with Sun
