Outpatient addiction treatment center emphasizing importance of availability of naloxone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the CDC around 75% of overdose deaths around the country involve opioids.

Community health organizations and law enforcement have been coming together in recent months in an effort to help prevent these deaths.

A key part of that effort is increased access and availability of naloxone, a medication that can reverse overdoses involving heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids when given in time.

Brightview health, a no-barriers outpatient addiction treatment center in Harrisonburg, say through ‘harm-reduction’ events with organizations like the Central Shenandoah health district, they are able to community members with provide life-saving naloxone education and training.

“Especially with the fentanyl crisis that we are seeing when we speak to our criminal justice partners, it is overwhelming the system. So the more we can do then to be prepared to save lives the better off we’re going to be,” director of outreach Mick Ruggiero said.

If you are interested in receiving training recognition and response to an opioid overdose emergency, you can find more information here.

