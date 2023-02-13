Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Philadelphia Eagles fans swoop down for pregame support

No matter the final score, fans are confident that the Eagles will fly.
No matter the final score, fans are confident that the Eagles will fly.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Philadelphia-rooted bar, Urgie’s Cheesesteaks, in Harrisonburg had fans swooping in all day showing their undeniable pride.

Eagles of different generations are thankful for a place in Virginia that resonates a huge part of home.

”It means a lot. It’s a huge community, and I love that, no matter where I go, they are eagles fans everywhere,” Philadelphia Native Olivia Barbato-Dunn said.

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the NFL’s biggest game of the year just before the team’s 90th anniversary. Urgie’s Cheesesteaks sport the Eagles daily and longtime fans would expect nothing less from a true nest that represents what the midnight green and white stand for.

”Tommy and Steven just do a great job with the local crowd in the bar. They give back to most of the community; they support veterans. It’s a wonderful place to be in to support and cheer on the Eagles,” longtime fan Rob Cleaver said.

Attendees describe being an Eagles fan as a “Philly thing”, a community and family, whether you are related or not.

No matter the final score, fans say they are confident that the Philadelphia Eagles will fly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm on Sunday
Wintry mess continuing this evening
A family in Linville is working to preserve the historic Lincoln Homestead.
Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead
An Ohio soldier earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the 1864 Battle of New Market.
How an 18-year-old won the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht, the fire started on the second...
Fire displaces Weyers Cave family

Latest News

Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Wintry mess this evening
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/12/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 2/12/2023
Next storm on Sunday
Wintry mess continuing this evening