Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pickleball at Eastern Mennonite School was a method to helping someone in need.

Class of 2012′s Tyler Eshleman survived a burn accident on his New Mexico farm months ago but is still recovering.

Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament’s fundraiser describes the Eastern Mennonite response when something happens to one of their own.

“It’s huge for Rod and Cindy, Tyler’s parents, and for the school community here, too, that rallies around whenever there is a need,” Pickleball Tournament Player Ron Schultz said.

Organizers Roger Mast and Linda Yoder saw the opportunity to help as a no-brainer. The tournament focused on the bigger goal of helping to offset costs for Tyler’s medical bills and to reset the GoFundMe campaign behind it.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness and guide people in the direction to stimulate his GoFundMe program again, so no, we don’t have a dollar amount in mind. We just hope that Tyler’s needs get met,” Mast said.

Organizers estimated $2500 was collected by donations from the heart.

Pickleball players described the day as a reason to get out and have fun, but the number one priority of being there was to help someone in need.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and with Tyler during these are these weeks and months of recovery, and we wish them all the best,” Schultz said.

Every serve on the court was a point toward Tyler’s full healing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.