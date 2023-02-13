Pleasant temperatures return

MONDAY: Plenty of sun to start the day, patchy fog and cold with temperatures below freezing but quickly rising into the 40s. There may be some slick spots early, especially on mountain roads, bridges, and overpasses. A few clouds throughout the day with more sunshine late in the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy at times with gusty winds across our West Virginia locations. Clear skies for the evening and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s. Staying clear throughout the night and turning cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Increasing clouds throughout the day as we will have more clouds than sun by the late afternoon. Pleasant once again with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy and cool for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the night and turning chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Turning windy by the late morning as we add more clouds heading into the afternoon. Mild and windy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds of 25-35 mph at times. Mostly cloudy for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Our next system will begin to impact the area looking to bring a round of scattered showers especially for the morning and into the early afternoon. Stay tuned for any timing changes. Mild and breezy for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another round of scattered showers arriving for the evening and overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with a few lingering showers possible. Temperatures starting out in the upper 40s to low 50s for the morning, and falling throughout the day. Temperatures slipping through the 40s much of the day. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon, turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. A windy day with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Winds gusting 30-40 mph at times. Falling into the 30s by the evening as wind lets up. Clear skies overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

