Rockingham County looks to address loose trash near waste container sites

MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to clean up the streets near its landfill and waste container sites.

During the County’s Board of Supervisors meeting last week Supervisor Dewey Ritchie shared that a number of his constituents had reached out to him about their concerns with trash being blown out of vehicles along Route 259 near the Mauzy container site.

The county said this has also been an issue near the Rockingham County Landfill and its Public Works Department is taking steps to bring attention to the problem.

“We have added signs at both the landfill and the Mauzy container site basically trying to ask citizens to think about trying to secure their loads as they come into the site. We’re going to add signs to our other four container sites as well this week and we’re also going to add public service announcements to some Facebook Pages,” said Philip Rhodes, Rockingham County’s Director of Public Works.

The county is asking for help from its residents to deal with the issue and encourages them to be mindful when dropping off their trash.

“We hope that citizens will be cognizant of what loads they’re carrying especially when you have recycling plastics and things like that which are much lighter and tend to blow off much easier. Hopefully, they will secure those with possibly bungees or tarps and bungees or some kind of weight,” said Rhodes.

The county said that the amount of trash being blown on the roads appears to have increased since Christmas and Philip Rhodes said that the tonnage being brought to the landfill has increased over the years which in turn has led to more trash being blown in the roads.

