Rocktown Beer and Music Festival returns this April

By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mark those calendars!

The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival will return April 22, from 3 – 8 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. The festival is presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) and sponsored by Harrisonburg breweries, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co.

This years festival will build off past success by focusing on great craft beer, incredible music, and wonderful local food. Harrisonburg breweries, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co., will be joined by over 30 craft breweries from around the country, serving a wide variety of beer alongside cocktails, seltzers and ciders. Nationally touring musical acts, Sean K. Preston and Free Union, will get folks dancing and the great vibes flowing. Food will be available from Hank’s Grille and Catering, Chanello’s Pizza, Thirsty’s Burgers, and Just Fries.

Tickets for the event are available now at https://www.rocktownfestival.com.

