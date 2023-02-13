Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio soldier earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the 1864 Battle of New Market.
How an 18-year-old earned the Medal of Honor at the Battle of New Market
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim
A family in Linville is working to preserve the historic Lincoln Homestead.
Linville family working to preserve historic Lincoln Homestead

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
(FILE)
Waynesboro High School encourages attendance through incentive program
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800