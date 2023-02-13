Valley flower shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Flower shops across the Valley are getting ready for the demand of all the Valentine’s Day gifts.

While people may wait until the last minute to buy a bouquet, flower shops prepare months ahead for the demand.

“So we start preparing for Valentine’s Day right after Christmas, actually before Christmas, but heavy preparations after Christmas,” said Harry Reif, vice president and co-owner of The Wishing Well, “The process to make a flower arrangement varies depending on the size of the arrangement and the complexity of it, but t can take as little as 15-20 minutes to as much as an hour.”

Reif added that bouquets of flowers have been intertwined with Valentine’s Day for a very long time.

“Bouquets symbolize love and have always been symbolic of love so they mean Valentine’s Day. When you think about Valentine’s Day, the first word that comes out of your mouth is usually a bouquet and roses especially associated with Valentine’s Day.” Reif said.

When asked on what advice you’d give lovebirds, Reif gave some solid wisdom. “My best advice for lovebirds is to take a look at your situation, take a look at things that you want to do, and on Valentine’s Day it’s a great day to symbolize love and a bouquet is a great day to do that, but don’t forget to love people all year long and don’t forget to love people as well. We want to symbolize Valentine’s Day with love, but it’s a lifelong process.”

