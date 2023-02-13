Waynesboro High School encourages attendance through incentive program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School (WHS) is doing their part to clear message that going to school everyday is a priority through its Attendance Counts Program, according to a press release sent out by the school.

The Attendance Counts Program is an incentive program that recognizes students every two weeks who have missed less than five days of school or who have improved their attendance. Selected student names are entered into a drawing and five lucky students have the chance to spin the Waynesboro Wheel and win fabulous prizes.

“This is a win-win situation because the students get recognized for their attendance and local businesses get extra exposure. Also, we want students to realize that attending school connects them to not only learning but also the community,” said Denise Nichols, Waynesboro High School Attendance Liaison.

Examples of student prizes include, Pizza Hut, McAllister’s Deli, Buffalo Wild Wing, McDonald’s, Amazon and Martin gift cards. In addition, WHS gear.

Waynesboro High School is very appreciative of the local community who have helped with the Attendance Counts Program thus far.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.