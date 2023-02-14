Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials clean up train derailment in Enoree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Turkey’s president announces 35,418 deaths in last week’s earthquake
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing