Skip to content
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
News
Weather
Sports
Elections
Contests
Coronavirus
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Live
News
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Local
Events
Air 3
Now on 3
Coronavirus
Medical Monday
National
Politics
State
Traffic
Weather
Live
Video
Weather
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Top Weather Headlines
Weather Info and Resources
SkyCams
Closings
Sports
Endzone
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week
Women in Sports
JMU
UVA
VT
Local Scores
WHSV Sports Presents
Closings
Contact Us
Meet the Team
News & Weather Apps
Advertise With Us
VA Job Connections
WHSV Careers
Contests
Community
Black History Month
First Responders First
Friendly City Fortune
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Submit a Birthday/Anniversary
Pet of the Week
Taste of the Valley
Tell Me Something Good
Community Spotlight
Recipes
Unsung Heroes
Bridging The Great Health Divide
Lottery
Sponsored
Black History Month
American Heart Month
Sentara Community Impact
Ask the Experts at Aire Serv.
Premier Places to Work
Healthwise
Building Our Communities
MomsEveryday
Air 3
Latest Newscasts
Covid-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
First Responder’s First: Dustin Rice
By
Jordan Wood
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
|
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Officials clean up train derailment in Enoree
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Latest News
First Responder’s First: Kevin Fowler
First Responder’s First: Bri Petit
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
First Responder’s First: David Gayhart