Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

First Responder’s First: Dustin Rice

By Jordan Wood
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials clean up train derailment in Enoree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene

Latest News

kevin
First Responder’s First: Kevin Fowler
FRF
First Responder’s First: Bri Petit
Captain Jason Kidd sees the time capsule as a way to look back on progress from the last few...
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
FRF
First Responder’s First: David Gayhart