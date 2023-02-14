JMU Women’s Golf starts Spring season with title win

Draw Your Weather
Not a bad way to start the season.
The JMU Women's Golf team has won their first event of the Spring season.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Women’s Golf team is bringing a victory home from the Oyster Shuck Match Play.

8 teams met at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course in South Carolina on Feb. 13-14, and after beating The Citadel in the first round, the Dukes met Western Carolina in the final round early Tuesday morning.

Despite a slow start on Tuesday, JMU climbed back to pick up the title on the final hole, as senior Kate Owens earned the clinching point on the 19th hole, having fought back from a three-hole deficit in the decisive match.

The Dukes battled to a 3-2 victory over Western Carolina in the championship match of the Oyster Shuck Match Play, hosted at the par-72, 5,810-yard Charleston Municipal Golf Course.

This was the first event of the Spring season for JMU, and the Women’s team is looking to carry this momentum into the rest of the season.

The Dukes will return to action in a month, opening their spring stroke play slate with the River Landing Classic, hosted at River Landing Golf Club on March 13-14. JMU returns to the event as the defending champion, having captured the team title last spring as Amelia Williams also picked up her first collegiate individual championship.

