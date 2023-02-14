The Journey 2023: Just One Sister Circle

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just One Sister Circle is an organization aiming to support Black women in our region. Gathered around food laughs and stories, the ladies shared why this group is important to them and how they make sure every sister knows she is enough.

“We were watching the inauguration of President Biden and we noticed that Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris could not hug because they had masks on because of COVID. We saw Michelle Obama point at Kamala Harris and nod at her,” Joyce Sampson explained in an earlier interview. “We said wow this is amazing, one woman to another supporting each other without having to say a word.”

Joyce is one of the founding members of the group.

“Just to have the support of women around you, leading you in the direction that you should go in, having that positive energy and connecting you. It is all about connections,” Valerie Sampson explained. Joyce and Valerie are sisters and grew up in Harrisonburg.

The circle is full of women from all kinds of backgrounds.

“When we are having different meetings and different social events, it is a way for us to express ourselves, along with listening to what other sisters are going through,” Tonya Goodwin explained.

Some were brought to the circle through friendship, like Yaya. Yaya is a chef and prepared the meal for the ladies. She says when she and Joyce met, she felt seen. “You can just feel your spirit, it is always positive. Who would not want to be around that all the time?”

“On a daily bases, it is just making sure we have those conversations with young women and pulling them in and making sure they know we are there for them,” Joyce said.

“With there not being a lot of African American people in the Valley the ones you do meet, you hang on to and cling on to them. They are the ones that can help you being homesick and not having family around,” Goodwin explained.

Goodwin says these ladies have been a big part of her support system.

“I went through a whole transition of dealing with my heart. Things I didn’t know were wrong with me until I moved here. Just having people come by, see you and help you with different things, meant a lot,” Tonya said. “What do you do when you don’t have your family around and they are 3-4 hours away?”

A big part of the encouragement and connections happen within the Just One Sister Circle Facebook group where members share inspirational messages daily. Join the circle on Facebook by clicking here.

Just One Sister Circle has a number of upcoming events including a Spades Tournament in April and a Masquerade Ball in September. The sisters also offer a scholarship for students. For more information, click here.

