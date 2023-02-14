Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man died Monday morning in a construction accident at an Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Indiana, according to officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Emergency officials were called around 11:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a construction worker who was hit by a vehicle on the site.

Authorities said in a news release the man, who has not been identified, was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

The construction worker hit died at the scene, according to police.

Officials barricaded the area and said all construction is stopped until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials responding to train derailment in Enoree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Whether people personally know Tyler or not, the pickleball tournament's fundraiser describes...
Pickleball tournament serves as fundraiser for burn victim

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, allies fret over ammo
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rescuers find more alive in Turkey, more aid reaches Syria