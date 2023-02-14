Scammers setting up fake home sales

Draw Your Weather
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new scam going around that could involve your home.

Some scammers are putting up land and house up for sale, using real estate sites as well as owners’ names and information. Many of these scammers are trying to sell these properties below market value.

“If something seems too good to be true, it probably is, right? If this seems like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can I get this much land for this price?’ You might want to make sure that you’re doing some extra layers of digging,” Laura Murray, general counsel of Virginia Realtors, said.

Virginia Realtors says that if this does happen to you, then make sure to contact local law enforcement and the FBI.

