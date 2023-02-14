Shenandoah County Supervisors to discuss possible fitness center takeover

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday for a work session. One item that will be discussed is the county’s possible takeover of the Valley Health Fitness Center in Woodstock.

Valley Health permanently closed the center on February 1.

“There was a lot of concern, we got a lot of emails and phone calls so we took a look at it. We didn’t know a lot so for most of the remaining time in January we spent it trying to find out what is the lease agreement there, and can the county take it over?” said Karl Roulston, Chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors.

County administrative staff have been looking into the building’s lease, what it would cost to run the facility, and what the county running it would look like.

“We’re going to talk about where it is economically for the county, if there is a cost what would it be? Is it a recurring cost or just a startup, investment cost? And how best to use that facility,” said Roulston.

Roulston said that people in the county were upset by the closing and that the fitness center was especially important for the area’s seniors.

“That facility was much more than just a fitness center it was something that particularly seniors really needed. The gym environment doesn’t really align with most seniors,” he said. “It’s not throwing around heavy weights, it’s classes to keep you flexible, it’s classes to keep you moving, so I think it’d be important to maintain that same level of class availability.”

If the county does eventually decide to take over the fitness center Roulston said it could open up more opportunities.

“Parks and Rec has needed space for some things as well so this might be a great opportunity for them to be able to plug in some of their existing programs and make use of some of the facility when it’s there,” he said.

During the meeting, supervisors will also discuss the controversial potential rezoning of a nearly 100-acre Oranda property. At the request of supervisors, the developer has hosted public meetings over the last few months to answer questions and address concerns from residents of the area.

“This afternoon is really just to come back together and talk about all of the public meetings that we’ve had and the answers that have been provided. I’m assuming that it will go on the next meeting agenda on the 28th as an action item,” said Roulston.

Neither the takeover of the fitness center nor the Oranda rezoning will be voted on Tuesday.

