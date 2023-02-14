VDOT looking to improve Rt. 340-Island Ford Rd intersection

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is moving closer to improving one of the most problematic intersections in Rockingham County. It has secured High-Risk Rural Road program funding to build a traffic signal at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Route 340.

There have been several accidents at the intersection over the years including a school bus being struck by a train there in 2021.

“That traffic signal element will have people on Island Ford Road wait at a stop line before they cross over the railroad tracks so you won’t have people waiting on the tracks at the signal,” said Brad Reed, VDOT’s Staunton District Planner.

Reed said that the traffic signal will also include a railroad premeption system to help avoid collisions with trains.

“It sends a signal from the train track controller box to the traffic signal controller to say that there is going to be a train coming and what that’ll do is it’ll adjust the cycle of the signal to not provide a green light for people who are turning immediatly onto the railroad tracks,” he said.

Work on the signal is slated to begin late this fall and be completed by mid-2024.

VDOT is also evaluating ways to adjust the geometry of the intersection to potentially add a northbound left turn lane which it had originally planned to add along with the traffic signal.

“It wouldn’t be geometrically feasible to fit in the space between the intersection and the bridge immediately to the south to meet our standards for getting vehicles slowed down and stored safely in that lane,” said Reed.

VDOT has also made a number of treatments to try to improve the intersection in the past including: rumble stripes leading up to the intersection, intersection warning signage on Route 340, a flashing light system on Route 340, and the shifting of railroad equipment back from the intersection.

