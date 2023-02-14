Draw Your Weather
Violent events can impact mental health

Public schools across the state participate in drills regularly to prepare in the event there...
Public schools across the state participate in drills regularly to prepare in the event there were an actual threat on campus.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - School shootings can affect people in different ways. The A.R.R.O.W. Project has had a few sessions with people impacted by this kind of incident who say they feel less safe in a public space.

“It’s sometimes feel like we’re talking around the issue with people in therapy. They are frustrated with the country’s response or other people feel like it’s being used as a way to legislate against gun laws.” Resident-In-Counseling John Sgori said.

Public schools across the state participate in drills regularly to prepare in the event there were an actual threat on campus. Sgori says grant money is usually offered more for mental health support in the wake of a tragedy.

“You’ll get more people that are specifically concerned about that in they connected to the larger situation in the country,” Sgori said.

School shootings do not just affect the students at the school, but the parents and the entire community as well.

“I think the school shooting in Bridgewater brought the crisis in this country home for a lot of people. Even if they weren’t a student in Bridgewater, that was close enough to make them feel like ‘where am I sending my kids away to?’,” Sgori said.

