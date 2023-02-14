Draw Your Weather
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind benefits from 3 Senate bills

(WVIR)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three bills have been unanimously passed in Virginia’s State Senate regarding the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

Sponsored by Sen. John Bell of Loudon County, SB 1493 would transfer the school’s Board of Visitors (BOV) from under the supervision of the state secretary of education to under the Governor.

According to the bill, the BOV has 11 members made up of “legislative” and “non-legislative” individuals with a variety of backgrounds.

SB 825 and 826 would allow VSDB to access criminal records for those applying for positions at the school. It also allows the school to create its own campus police department or hire police officers.

In an email statement, VSDB Superintendent Pat Trice told WHSV, she “[supports] Senator Bell’s legislation.”

The bills now move to the House of Delegates for approval.

For links to the full bills, click here.

