Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Waynesboro real estate assessment underway

Determining the real estate tax rate means the assessor's office is responsible for valuing...
Determining the real estate tax rate means the assessor's office is responsible for valuing real estate for tax purposes, while city council is responsible for setting the rate.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The time has come once again for real estate re-assessments in Waynesboro. City council sets the tax rate based on the needs of the city and the tax rate is then multiplied by the tax assessment to determine how much each property owner pays.

Determining the real estate tax rate means the assessor’s office is responsible for valuing real estate for tax purposes, while city council is responsible for setting the rate.

Waynesboro’s Real Estate Assessor Mary Honbarrier says it is too early in the budget process to know what the 2023 tax rate will be.

“With the increase that we saw with this general re-assessment, they have already committed to really looking at that rate and lowering it because this was an increase like we haven’t seen in the past,” Honbarrier said.

Reassessing real estate in Waynesboro happens every other year.

City Manager Mike Hamp says it is too early to decide what the additional revenue will be used for right now.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Virginia State Police (FILE)
State police name victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Latest News

Public schools across the state participate in drills regularly to prepare in the event there...
Violent events can impact mental health
VDOT is moving closer to improving one of the most problematic intersections in Rockingham...
VDOT looking to improve Rt. 340-Island Ford Rd intersection
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree