Waynesboro real estate assessment underway

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The time has come once again for real estate re-assessments in Waynesboro. City council sets the tax rate based on the needs of the city and the tax rate is then multiplied by the tax assessment to determine how much each property owner pays.

Determining the real estate tax rate means the assessor’s office is responsible for valuing real estate for tax purposes, while city council is responsible for setting the rate.

Waynesboro’s Real Estate Assessor Mary Honbarrier says it is too early in the budget process to know what the 2023 tax rate will be.

“With the increase that we saw with this general re-assessment, they have already committed to really looking at that rate and lowering it because this was an increase like we haven’t seen in the past,” Honbarrier said.

Reassessing real estate in Waynesboro happens every other year.

City Manager Mike Hamp says it is too early to decide what the additional revenue will be used for right now.

