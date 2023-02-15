29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police arrested a man who they say allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue Monday night.

On Feb. 13, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after they say 29-year-old Dajon Baskerville of Richmond reported he shot his girlfriend. When police arrived, they tried to make contact with Baskerville when they heard a shot inside the apartment and broke down the door. They found Baskerville and immediately took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending

Police then found 31-year-old Summer Fuller of Richmond, she was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

