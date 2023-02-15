AMERICAN HEART MONTH: Understanding hypertension and how to prevent or manage it

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say the exact causes of high blood pressure are unknown but they do know that things like smoking, drinking too much, age and family history can play a role.

“Things like heart disease or kidney disease and things like that. In the Hypertension Clinic, we try to look at all of the reasons for your high blood pressure,” Ashley Singelton explained.

Ashley Singleton is a nurse practitioner with Augusta Health. She says high blood pressure can occur depending on the way the patient eats, maybe a high sodium diet or a lack of exercise. Singleton says blood pressure readings involve two numbers.

“The top number of your blood pressure represents your systolic blood pressure and that is when your heart squeezes or contracts. The bottom number is diastolic and that is when the heart relaxes,” Singleton explained.

So what is healthy blood pressure and where does hypertension start?

According to the Mayo Clinic normal blood pressure is considered 120/80

Your blood pressure is considered elevated when that top number is or more than 120 and the bottom number is not above 80

Stage 1 hypertension is when the top number reaches or goes over 130 and the bottom number is between 80 and 89

Stage 2 hypertension is when the top number is 140 or higher and the bottom number is 90 or higher

“Treating hypertension is very important in an effort to prevent things like a heart attack stroke or heart failure down the road so by controlling your blood pressure now we can prevent those things later,” Singleton explained. She says it is just as important to monitor your blood pressure at home.

“Having those home readings along with the office readings is really helpful to both decide whether or not your medication should be started or adjusted because sometimes when people come into the office your blood pressure might be really high just because you are in the office setting. Other times it may be higher at home than in the office setting.”

You can get a blood pressure monitor from a drug store or pharmacy.

“The best way to check your blood pressure is to have been sitting for five to 10 minutes. Been sitting with both feet flat on the ground back supported by the chair arm resting in front of you,” Singleton said. “You don’t want to be talking when checking your blood pressure. All of those things help to get a good accurate reading.”

