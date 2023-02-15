Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats. One family called into NBC29 tired, fed up and frustrated. They say they just want somewhere safe and clean to live.

“It really hurts me, I’m very hurt by that. Like why should my kids or my family even have to live like that?” Emanuel Hannon said.

Five people have lived in the apartment in Greenstone on 5th for more than two years. Safety is becoming a more pressing issue as rats have decided to move in.

“It’s not safe for nobody,” Isaiah Anderson said.

“It haven’t got serious until now like, sometimes they come out here and they’ll start running into the kitchen under the stove, like three or four might run,” Alicia Ochoa said.

Hannon comes to check on his children, wanting to keep them safe and healthy.

“You can’t even sit in your living room because you don’t know if one will jump on you or run up your leg or what’s going to happen next. You don’t really want company. You know you can’t have company, who wants to come to your house if you have rats?” Hannon said.

Greenstone on 5th is owned by Community Housing Partners. In a written statement, they said they are aware of the problem and wrote: “We are aware of the issue and are committed to providing a safe and healthy living environment for our residents. Our staff has been working diligently to address any concerns in partnership with a pest control company. We have placed rodent bait boxes throughout the affected buildings and grounds, identified and sealed potential entry points, and worked closely with our vendor to implement a weekly monitoring plan.

While we acknowledge that this has been a challenging issue, we believe that we have made significant progress in mitigating it. We will continue to work closely with our pest control vendor to inspect and monitor the bait boxes, treat any apartments or common areas with reported issues, and take any other necessary steps to address the situation.

We understand the impact that this issue can have on our residents, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. We are confident that we will continue to make progress in remedying the issue. If residents have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to reach out to property staff.”

Management has come to patch holes, but the Ochoa family says the fix doesn’t last long. Holes like the ones described were all over when NBC29 came to visit on February 8.

“You’ll hear them in the walls at night and you’ll hear them during the day. Like it don’t matter what time of day, you will just hear them. Then they chew through a lot, they chew holes,” Anderson said.

NBC29 responded to Greenstone’s statement asking for an interview. When we didn’t get a response, we called the press number.

We asked for answers on what was being done to get rid of the rats.

“We’ve identified what those interest points are, and we’ve tried filling them up. If we see more, we’ll fill those up as well,” Community Housing Partners Communications Manager Michael Sutphin said over the phone on February 14.

“Providing a safe and a healthy living environment is one of our top priorities for our residents, and we’re trying to address this and remedy this issue as quickly as possible,” Sutphin said.

“Do you think right now the situation they’re living in is healthy?” NBC29′s Isabel Cleary asked.

“What you’re describing is definitely an issue that we need to address,” Sutphin said.

Sutphin followed up on the phone call with this additional statement:

“We are working with American Pest Control to address the issue. As I mentioned before, we worked with this company to place rodent bait boxes throughout the affected buildings and grounds and identify and seal potential entry points. We originally placed 34 bait boxes around the community. American Pest was on the property today (Feb. 14) to replace any missing or damaged bait boxes, and we are working with them on additional steps to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

Again, we understand that residents have concerns about this issue. We are doing everything that we can to remedy the situation. If residents need any additional support or resources, they are encouraged to contact our property staff for assistance.”

Hannon has called the city, asking for help.

“Our next step will be to inspect the property, determine if there is in fact a issue that rises to a violation, and what we try to do is we always try to work with the property owner to move towards speedy resolution of the issue,” Charlottesville Director of Neighborhood Development Services James Freas said.

The next step would be to issue a citation, but the city is hoping it doesn’t come down to that.

“If it seems like we’re not getting to the resolution we need for the health and safety of the residents, then we will issue a notice of violation under the statewide property maintenance code,” Freas said.

“There’s kids, little infants running around. Rats coming down, they’re getting scared. There are feces,” Anderson said.

“I want them to fix it or like try to find a solution. Rebuilding it so there can be no rats up in here or nothing. But like the problem is where we gonna go if they rebuild it?” Ocha said.

The city is working with Hannon to find a day to do the inspection. From there, they will try and work with Community Housing Partners to find a solution.

If the problem is not resolved, then the city will issue a notice of violation, which could mean stepping in themselves and billing CHP for its work.

