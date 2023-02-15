Draw Your Weather
Direct flights to resume between Roanoke and Nashville

Allegiant jet taxiing to the terminal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Allegiant jet taxiing to the terminal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Allegiant Air is resuming its non-stop flights between Roanoke and Nashville starting February 16.

Round trip service between the two cities will be offered every Thursday and Sunday through May 14.

“We’re excited for this service between Roanoke and the Music City to return,” says Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “Passenger traffic levels definitely factor into airlines’ decision-making on where to add capacity, and we’re hopeful this direct service will continue well beyond May 14. Allegiant – like other air carriers – continually monitors traffic and demand and adjusts capacity accordingly. The bottom line is the more people who choose to fly ROA and this new BNA service, the better chance we have to attract new flights and destinations.”

One-way fares between Roanoke and Nashville start at $38. Flights depart Nashville at 1:39 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 4:08 p.m. The return flight departs Roanoke at 4:53 p.m. and arrives in Nashville at 5:24 p.m., given that Nashville is in the Central time zone.

