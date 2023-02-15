Draw Your Weather
Explore More Discovery Museum celebrates 20 years

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Explore More Discovery Museum Founding Executive Director Lisa Shull says the last two decades have been a dream come true being able to help children learn about all kinds of topics through hands-on experiences.

The journey began in the early 2000′s when Lisa and her husband met at Massanutten Regional Library, discussing the idea of opening an interactive children’s museum in the Harrisonburg area.

After help from hundreds of volunteers, renovations, location changes, and even powering through the pandemic, Shull says they are looking forward to the next 20 years of helping children learn through play.

“It’s taken a lot of community support, a lot of years to make it happen, but it is very rewarding to just stop and reflect and say hey we all did this together. Our community really cares about its children and we’ve made this possible,” Shull said.

Leading up to Explore More’s official ‘20th Big Birthday Bash’, Shull says the museum will be holding special ‘Celebration Saturday’ events on the second Saturday of each month. All activities are free with membership or paid admission.

To learn more about EMDM and its history, click here.

