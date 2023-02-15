Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg City Council tables proposed Bluestone Town Center project

City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28, at 7:00 p.m.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a Tuesday meeting that lasted well into the early Wednesday morning hours, Harrisonburg City Council made the decision to table the controversial Bluestone Town Center proposal. After a lengthy public comment period, which ended around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, council members decided there was a need to discuss the matter when fatigue was not a factor, before that official vote could take place.

This project would bring in about 900 units of multiple-family mixed-income housing.

It would be placed at the corner of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Ave.

On Jan 17, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the Bluestone Town Center to the city council and that recommendation went in front of them Tuesday.

Staff presented the project to the council with a recommendation to approve part and deny part of the proposal, stating that Harrisonburg does need more housing, but some of the proffers didn’t align with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Once the public hearing was underway, many people from organizations such as Our Community Place, United Way and Mercy House spoke in favor of the development, as they said it would help their clients.

Those in opposition were concerned about traffic and school density a project like this would bring to the area.

The option to table this and gather more information on the development, especially who would be the project and development manager once Bluestone Town Center was finished was brought up by many residents as well.

City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for February 28, at 7:00 p.m.

