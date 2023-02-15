Harrisonburg nearing completion of homeless shelter design

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Harrisonburg is nearing completion of design work for the city’s first permanent low-barrier homeless shelter which will be built at 111 North Main Street.

On Tuesday night the city council approved a special use permit to reduce the amount of parking at the shelter that would’ve been required by the property’s zoning to allow for more building room.

“It allows us to use some of that space that would be required for parking for other uses. So we’ll be looking at what are some additional things we can do on that site to support the individuals that are being served there that would traditionally be wasted with parking spaces,” said Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks.

The city hopes to finalize the design of the shelter in the coming weeks. It will then put out a bid for the project’s construction with the goal of breaking ground in the spring.

“Once we pick a construction company one of the other things we’ll be doing is putting an RFP (request for proposal) for operations. We’re looking to select an organization that will come in and run the shelter. We’re also looking for an organization that will come in and do day services at this property,” said Parks.

The shelter will be added to the existing building on the property which will primarily be used for office space. The new structure would include sleeping spaces, gathering spaces, and a dining area.

“There are a number of unique designs that the architect is currently looking at to make this feel like a place that people would be comfortable coming to and relaxing at, not to look like an institutional facility. This is something where we want it to fit into the community,” said Parks.

The shelter will be able to house up to 1000 guests with 75 permanent beds and 25 additional beds for cases of extreme weather. The city remains confident that the shelter will be completed and up and running by early November.

