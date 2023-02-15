Draw Your Weather
JMU baseball prepares for first season in Sun Belt Conference

Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Baseball is almost here, and JMU baseball is preparing for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes return four players from a season ago who earned Colonial Athletic Association honors after the regular season.

Sophomore Ryan Dooley was named to the All-CAA First Team and All-Rookie Team after hitting .356 in 17 conference games with three home runs. Redshirt seniors Trevon Dabney and Kyle Novak return after earning All-CAA Second Team honors, while sophomore Fenwick Trimble is coming off a season where he earned CAA All-Rookie Team recognition.

JMU also has a pair of All-Conference transfers heading into 2023. Graduate two-way player Jack Cone is coming off a Second Team All-CAA season with William & Mary. Joining him in Harrisonburg is graduate Jaylon Lee, an All-ODAC First Team and All-Region Second Team selection from local Eastern Mennonite.

The Sun Belt is projected to be one of the country’s strongest leagues in 2023, as seven Sun Belt teams were ranked or received votes in at least one of the five major national preseason polls.

JMU kicks off their season with a three-game series on the road against Florida State starting on February 17. Game one is set for 5 p.m. and will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.

